Two Arrests From Credit Card Theft

Two arrests in a south county credit card theft incident. Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says the victim had not received a Home Depot card in the mail. But then he got a bill with multiple illegal purchases totalling around 25-hundred dollars…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says deputies arrived at the home of 22-year-old Shayla Rogers and 34-year-old Michael Price at one in the morning and conducted a probation search. All the items were located there. It was Price who was on probation. Williams recommends everyone make sure their mailboxes have locks these days, with such thefts on the rise…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says it’s not known at this time if Rogers and Price are linked to any other mailbox thefts. But she says it’s not unusual for suspects to have multiple victims.