< Back to All News

Two Arrests From Credit Card Theft

Posted: Apr. 26, 2023 5:27 PM PDT

Two arrests in a south county credit card theft incident. Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says the victim had not received a Home Depot card in the mail. But then he got a bill with multiple illegal purchases totalling around 25-hundred dollars…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says deputies arrived at the home of 22-year-old Shayla Rogers and 34-year-old Michael Price at one in the morning and conducted a probation search. All the items were located there. It was Price who was on probation. Williams recommends everyone make sure their mailboxes have locks these days, with such thefts on the rise…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says it’s not known at this time if Rogers and Price are linked to any other mailbox thefts. But she says it’s not unusual for suspects to have multiple victims.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha