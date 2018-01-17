Two Arrests In Armed Robbery Of Penn Valley Store

Over 3 months since two people were pulled over regarding an armed robbery at a Penn Valley business, they’re now being charged. The suspects are both from Smartsville: 48-year-old David Landrum and 33-year-old Latoshia Wroten. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hotaling says the incident occurred on October 6th…

click to listen to Jennifer Hotaling

Hotaling says it’s not certain anything was actually stolen…

click to listen to Jennifer Hotaling

Hotaling says when the suspects were pulled over, the hoodie and mask were found inside the vehicle, along with small amounts of methamphetamine and heroin.