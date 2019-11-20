< Back to All News

Two Arrests In Condon Park After Very Slow Pursuit

Posted: Nov. 19, 2019 5:34 PM PST

Two people have been arrested on a variety of charges that began with a report of a vehicle break-in. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says the initial report was received Monday afternoon, from the South Ponderosa overpass of Highway 20…

But Trygg says it wasn’t very difficult to catch up with the vehicle…

Trygg says 46-year-old Jason Ortiz, from Grass Valley, and 24-year-old Holly Galloway, believed to be a transient, were soon after taken into custody. He says their vehicle is also believed to have been stolen. Also recovered was small amounts of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine and heroin.

