Two Arrests In Dozens Of Mail Thefts

Two people have been arrested on a number of theft charges, most of it being stolen mail. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says it started with a deputy questioning the occupants of a suspicious vehicle off Wolf Mountain Road…

Further investigation led to multiple locations where dozens of pieces of mail was stolen, including Shangrila Lane, Running Springs Road, Throughbred Loop, Polaris and American Ranch Drive, and Galaxy Way. And it appears that these were more of the traditional makes and models of mailboxes that don’t include locks…

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Haley Koen, of Penn Valley, was also found to have an active misdemeanor warrant and was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphenalia. The other suspect is 29-year-old Shane Sepulveda, a transient.