< Back to All News

Two Arrests In Dozens Of Mail Thefts

Posted: Oct. 13, 2023 12:57 PM PDT

Two people have been arrested on a number of theft charges, most of it being stolen mail. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says it started with a deputy questioning the occupants of a suspicious vehicle off Wolf Mountain Road…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Further investigation led to multiple locations where dozens of pieces of mail was stolen, including Shangrila Lane, Running Springs Road, Throughbred Loop, Polaris and American Ranch Drive, and Galaxy Way. And it appears that these were more of the traditional makes and models of mailboxes that don’t include locks…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Haley Koen, of Penn Valley, was also found to have an active misdemeanor warrant and was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphenalia. The other suspect is 29-year-old Shane Sepulveda, a transient.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha