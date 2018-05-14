< Back to All News

Two Arrests In Murder Of Man Found In Nevada City

Posted: May. 14, 2018 11:55 AM PDT

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of killing a man whose body was found in the front yard of a Nevada City home nearly two years ago. 28-year-old Christopher Bancroft had been identified as a person of interest only weeks after the death of 51-year-old Donald Ormsby. But he has remained in custody at a prison in Susanville, serving a sentence for a robbery he allegedly committed while using Ormsby’s car. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says he was aware that Bancroft, as well as 39-year-old Schennal Christina Gomez, were suspects…

Both suspects are being held without bail…

It’s not known, at this time, where either suspect is from. It’s also not known if the suspects knew the victim. Ormsby did not live at the home where his body was found, in June of 2016.

