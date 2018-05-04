Two Arrests In Area Thefts and Burglaries

Two people have been arrested by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department on a number of felony charges, in relation to numerous thefts and burglaries, including in Alta Sierra. Sheriff Keith Royal says it started with a call regarding the suspects trying to buy items at Combie Deli and Spirits with a stolen debit card. And he says one of the suspects, 27-year-old Alexandrea Fisk of Grass Valley, has been on probation terms that require her to wear an ankle bracelet…

37-year-old Vincent Virgili of Penn Valley was also taken into custody. Royal says at least six cases are being investigated, and there may be more…

Royal says among items recovered were purses, credit cards, and tools.