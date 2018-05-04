< Back to All News

Two Arrests In Area Thefts and Burglaries

Posted: May. 4, 2018 4:27 PM PDT

Two people have been arrested by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department on a number of felony charges, in relation to numerous thefts and burglaries, including in Alta Sierra. Sheriff Keith Royal says it started with a call regarding the suspects trying to buy items at Combie Deli and Spirits with a stolen debit card. And he says one of the suspects, 27-year-old Alexandrea Fisk of Grass Valley, has been on probation terms that require her to wear an ankle bracelet…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

37-year-old Vincent Virgili of Penn Valley was also taken into custody. Royal says at least six cases are being investigated, and there may be more…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says among items recovered were purses, credit cards, and tools.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha