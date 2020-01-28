< Back to All News

Two Big Rig Accident Closes Highway 20

Posted: Jan. 27, 2020 6:22 PM PST

Highway 20 is closed, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, from an accident involving two big rigs. One of the drivers was injured. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened about a-mile from the White Creek Campground area…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says one of the big rigs had a blowout, but it’s not clear whether that sparked the crash…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says one of the drivers had serious internal injuries, but no name was available yet. He says a lack of recognition of needing to slow down at the curve has been a factor in a number of crashes on that part of the highway over the years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha