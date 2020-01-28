Two Big Rig Accident Closes Highway 20

Highway 20 is closed, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, from an accident involving two big rigs. One of the drivers was injured. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened about a-mile from the White Creek Campground area…
Steele says one of the big rigs had a blowout, but it’s not clear whether that sparked the crash…
Steele says one of the drivers had serious internal injuries, but no name was available yet. He says a lack of recognition of needing to slow down at the curve has been a factor in a number of crashes on that part of the highway over the years.
