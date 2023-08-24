< Back to All News

Two Brothers Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

Posted: Aug. 24, 2023 12:12 PM PDT

Two men from Rough and Ready, and also believed to be brothers, have been arrested, after a pursuit that began on Mill Street Wednesday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it started with an officer observing a vehicle code violation, at McCourtney Road…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the driver, 19-year-old Tristan Patton, then got out and approached 29-year-old Thomas Leal on the side of the road. He says Patton starting passing items to Leal, who did not obey the commands of the officer, approached the officer, and tried to get into a fight with him. The officer then tased Leal. Charges against Leal include possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphenalia, as well as a switchblade. Also violating parole and a restraining order…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Charges against Patton include evading in a reckless manner, driving on a suspended license, and probation violation.

