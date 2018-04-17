Two Candidate Forums in Nevada City Tonight

It’s a candidate forum doubleheader in Nevada City tonight. The Nevada County Cannabis Alliance will be hosting a forum featuring the three candidates for Sheriff, the two candidates for the Board of Supervisors race in District Three, and the lone candidate in District Four. All of the questions will be about marijuana and cannabis policy. The second forum will be hosted by the Nevada County Food Policy Council and will feature the Supervisorial candidates in Districts Three and Four, and several candidates running for Congress. The first forum is from 4 to 6pm, with the second from 6:30 to 8:30. Both are at the Nevada Theater.

–gf