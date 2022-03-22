Two Candidates For Auditor-Controller Job

Continuing our profile of Nevada County June election candidates. There is a second challenger for the soon-to-vacated Auditor-Controller job. Rob Tribble says although he’s never held a public sector position like this, he has a long history of financial accomplishments…

Most recently, Tribble says he’s been a private financial consultant in the local area for the last 15 years. He describes the Auditor-Controller as a non-partisan office that is the chief accountant. That includes keeping the books and payroll and preparing required financial statements. One concern he has is making sure that there be what he calls “accurate responses to Freedom of Information requests”…

Tribble says he also would like to see a better accounting of how funding is being spent from the federal infrastructure legislation and the COVID American Rescue Plan Act. Also running for the office, to replace Marcia Salter, who’s retiring, is Assistant Auditor-Controller Gina Will.