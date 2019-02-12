Two Caretakers Rescued From Snowed In Mine

The recent low snow has made it difficult for two caretakers at a mine in the North San Juan area, who had to be rescued. Nevada County Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Sullivan says his department received a call, Monday night, from the owner of the German Bar Mine, which is on the middle fork of the Yuba River. But with the road to the mine not cleared, it was decided to wait until daylight today (Tues.)…

Sullivan says the caretakers occasionally need to get out for food and supplies…

Sullivan says a snowcat and utility task vehicle with snow tracks were used in the rescue, which took over four hours.