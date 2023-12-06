Two Challengers For Hall’s Supervisor Seat

With the candidates’ filing deadline for most races coming up on Friday, two challengers have emerged for the District One Nevada County Supervisor seat, where Heidi Hall is finishing up a second four-year term. That includes Michael Taylor, who was defeated by Hall in the previous March Primary election, getting only 23-percent of the vote. Among numerous concerns listed in his campaign statement, he says the Board continues to be ineffective with increasing housing stock…

Taylor says the county has also not come through in providing a monitor to better help people through the building permit process. And, as a licensed general building contractor, he says he’s already been working with county staff to create clear systems that will enable homeowners to easily certify existing permitted septic systems to allow for the addition of a bedroom through a garage conversion, ADU, or liveable RV. Taylor also says the county’s approach in helping the homeless is too scattered in various small homes and hotels…

Taylor would also like to see even more consolidation of fire districts, to keep them more financially stable. He also supports setting up an administrative hearing process for residents at odds with Code Compliance officials. And he supports the Grand Jury’s recommendation to update Auditor-Controller software to improve efficiency of the budgeting process. Also running for the seat is Sue McGuire.