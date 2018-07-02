Two County Department Heads Switch Jobs

It’s not exactly Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy, but two Nevada County department heads are trading places. As of this morning, Mike Dent becomes the Director of Child Support Services, and Tex Ritter takes over the Department of Social Services-switching jobs. Both have been with the county for a number of years and have served in different departments. Ritter says it may not look like it from the outside, but the move makes sense…

The two departments are closely related, and are both among the top performing in the state. Ritter joked that Dent blinked first when approached about the move, but Dent says he’s eager…

There are some logistical obstacles. They have to learn new computer programs, get their telephones and e-mails squared away, and those kinds of things. They’re also switching locations-Child Support Services is at the Rood Center. Social Services is located at Brighton Greens, near the Fairgrounds.

