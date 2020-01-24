Two Dead One Injured Plane Crash North Auburn

Two people have been killed and one person has been hospitalized, after a plane crash in North Auburn Friday morning. Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Angela Musallam, says it happened at around 10am..

The plane ended up in the backyard of a nearby home, which is off Dry Creek Road, about a mile from the local airport…

The fatalities have been identified as a father and son from Meadow Vista: 80-year-old Anthony Wright Senior and 55-year-old Anthony Wright Junior, who worked for the Rancho Cordova Police Department as a reserve officer and full-time records officer. The identity and condition of the person injured is not available at this time. Musallam says whether the plane had taken off from the airport or was trying to land is still being investigated.