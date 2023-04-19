Two Death Cases With Grass Valley Victims Updated

Two cases in Yuba County involving Grass Valley residents have been updated by the Sheriff’s Department there. One involved two boys, 15 and 18 years old, who were stabbed, with the 18-year-old, Malachai Coleman, found dead. Public Information Officer Katy Goodson says the victims were found inside a vehicle after a solo crash, in January of 2022. It occurred at the intersection of Highway 49 and Sleighville Road in Camptonville. The 15-year-old had major injuries, but survived. Goodson says there were also other teens inside. Meanwhile, another teen boy was arrested elsewhere but was not prosecuted, in juvenile court, for the stabbings. He was convicted of felony possession of hallucinigenic mushrooms…

click to listen to Katy Goodson

The name and other identifying information about the suspect are not being released, because it is a juvenile case. Goodson indicates the stabbings were a factor in the accident…

click to listen to Katy Goodson

But Goodson says if sufficient evidence is obtained, the case could still be reopened. Meanwhile, she says it was suicide regarding the death of 44-year-old Tyler Love, whose remains were discovered near Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir, also in Camptonville, in December of 2021.