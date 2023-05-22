Two Dirt Bike Riders Collide Riding Together

Two major injuries over the past weekend, after two dirt bike riders collided with each other in the Camptonville-area of the foothills. The accident was handled by the Grass Valley Office of the Highway Patrol. Officer Jason Bice says 62-year-old Arthur Shoji from South Pasadena, and 51-year-old Michael Massucco, from Oakland, were on street-legal dirt bikes, on Marysville Road near Old Toll Road…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says both men were ejected and fell on the pavement. He says Massucco had a suspected broken clavicle. But Shoji suffered multiple broken bones, head trauma, and internal injuries…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says both men, who were wearing helmets, are still hospitalized. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.