< Back to All News

Two Dirt Bike Riders Collide Riding Together

Posted: May. 22, 2023 2:21 PM PDT

Two major injuries over the past weekend, after two dirt bike riders collided with each other in the Camptonville-area of the foothills. The accident was handled by the Grass Valley Office of the Highway Patrol. Officer Jason Bice says 62-year-old Arthur Shoji from South Pasadena, and 51-year-old Michael Massucco, from Oakland, were on street-legal dirt bikes, on Marysville Road near Old Toll Road…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says both men were ejected and fell on the pavement. He says Massucco had a suspected broken clavicle. But Shoji suffered multiple broken bones, head trauma, and internal injuries…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says both men, who were wearing helmets, are still hospitalized. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha