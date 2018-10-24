Two-Dollar Burgers To Help Local Toy Drive

If you’re hungry for a burger today, we’ve got a good deal for you. The Roamin’ Angels Car Club is kicking off its annual holiday season Toy Drive, for the fourth straight year, with two-dollar burgers at Big A in Grass Valley on East Main Street. Event spokeswoman, Pam Dias, says it usually raises around five-thousand dollars…

As usual, Dias says finding toys for teens can be a challenge…

The two-dollar quarter-pound Deluxe burgers at Big A are available until closing time at 9 tonight. The Roamin’ Angels is also having a Car Show, between 5 and 6 this evening.