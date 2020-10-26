< Back to All News

Two Drug Arrests After Reckless Driving

Posted: Oct. 26, 2020 1:34 PM PDT

A couple of drug arrests in Grass Valley over the weekend. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it began, late Saturday night, with a report of a reckless driver on South Auburn Street…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says when officers approached the vehicle they found evidence of slight intoxication by the driver, 32-year-old Travis Dodson, and a passenger, 31-year-old Alisyn Steiner, both local residents. He says Dodson was subject to a search of his person, as well as the car, because he was on probation. It was first discovered that Dodson was armed with a handgun believed to be stolen from Texas…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

The types of drugs found were cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms. Dodson was arrested on eight felony charges and three misdemeanors. Steiner is facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor.

