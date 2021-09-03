Two Drug Arrests In Grass Valley

Two Grass Valley men have been arrested on a number of drug and outstanding warrant charges. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says one of their officers recognized 36-year-old Seth Kendall getting into a car in a parking lot on Dorsey Drive…

click to listen to Sgt Lovelady

Lovelady says Kendall, as well as the 48-year-old Ortiz, had search terms as part of their probation…

click to listen to Sgt Lovelady

Kendall has been booked on four felony and five misdemeanor charges. Ortiz is facing two felony and four misdemeanor charges, pending filing decisions by the District Attorney’s Office. In November of 2019, Ortiz was arrested, along with a woman, for a vehicle break-in and for driving in a stolen vehicle. Small amounts of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine and heroin were also found.