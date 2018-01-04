< Back to All News

Two Drug Arrests In Grass Valley

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 3:34 PM PST

A significant amount of drugs have been seized in Grass Valley, after what began as a traffic stop for a suspected shoplifter. Two local residents have been arrested. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteone says 28-year-old Dannielle Norton was reported to have taken unknown items from a Rite Aid store on Sutton Way, yesterday (Wed.) afternoon…

Matteone says 33-year-old Gregory Woodward was in the front passenger seat. A search of the car was then conducted…

Matteone says Norton and Woodward were then taken into custody. He says Woodward has had prior contact with law enforcement and was also charged with parole violation.

