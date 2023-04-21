Two Earth Day Events This Weekend

Earth Day is officially observed on Saturday. And Nevada City’s second annual Earth Fest and Street Fair, which will be on Sunday, has been greatly expanded. Chamber of Commerce Events Manager Lynn Skrukrud says it’ll be on a scope comparable to Summer Nights and in a new location, all along Broad Street. That means plenty of new and environmentally-friendly activities…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

The event will feature numerous interactive demonstrations, including the popular bio-digester. Also a lot of booths from virtually all the most prominent environmental organizations in the county. Skrukrud says the event is important, in light of the effects of climate change on local businesses…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

Other features include special musical performances, kids’ activities, and organic foods and drinks. The Earth Fest and Street Fair is Sunday from 10am to 3pm on Broad Street in Nevada City. Meanwhile, it’s also the second year for a free Earth Day event on Saturday. Earth Day in the Foothills is from 10am to 3pm at Sierra Pines United Methodist Church, near Lake of the Pines. It’s a zero-waste event. It features local musicians and theater artists leading interactive performances, along with a walking labyrinth and large play area, among numerous activities.