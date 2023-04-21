< Back to All News

Two Earth Day Events This Weekend

Posted: Apr. 21, 2023 12:09 AM PDT

Earth Day is officially observed on Saturday. And Nevada City’s second annual Earth Fest and Street Fair, which will be on Sunday, has been greatly expanded. Chamber of Commerce Events Manager Lynn Skrukrud says it’ll be on a scope comparable to Summer Nights and in a new location, all along Broad Street. That means plenty of new and environmentally-friendly activities…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

The event will feature numerous interactive demonstrations, including the popular bio-digester. Also a lot of booths from virtually all the most prominent environmental organizations in the county. Skrukrud says the event is important, in light of the effects of climate change on local businesses…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

Other features include special musical performances, kids’ activities, and organic foods and drinks. The Earth Fest and Street Fair is Sunday from 10am to 3pm on Broad Street in Nevada City. Meanwhile, it’s also the second year for a free Earth Day event on Saturday. Earth Day in the Foothills is from 10am to 3pm at Sierra Pines United Methodist Church, near Lake of the Pines. It’s a zero-waste event. It features local musicians and theater artists leading interactive performances, along with a walking labyrinth and large play area, among numerous activities.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha