Two Family Members Arrested In Poodle Shooting

Two family members have been arrested regarding the shooting and wounding of a poodle in the South County. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says they received a call Sunday afternoon from one of the dog’s owners on Restive Way. He says she claimed that her neighbors were responsible for the shooting. Deputies came out and talked to 66-year-old Robin Wright and 30-year-old Matthew Wright…

At that time, Trygg says Matthew Wright admitted to shooting the poodle twice and was taken into custody…

Trygg says as deputies were still on the scene awaiting the signed search warrant, Robin Wright returned to the property. She was identified as leaving the property with the poodle in her vehicle after the reported shooting and also taken into custody. There is no information on what prompted the incident nor the dog’s condition. Trygg says there had been no prior calls for service related to the dog.