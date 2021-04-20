< Back to All News

Two Flown Out After Crash Into Tree

Posted: Apr. 20, 2021 1:01 PM PDT

It was described as a fairly brutal solo vehicle crash Monday evening off the Golden Center Freeway. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 52-year-old Mark Steffan of Nevada City was southbound, just south of Gold Flat Road…

Steele says Steffan had minor to moderate injuries. But it was much worse for the front seat passenger, 34-year-old Riley Gault of Grass Valley, with that part of the vehicle receiving the brunt of the crash, also uprooting the tree…

Steele described Gault’s injuries as severe and he was still being treated at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he was flown out, along with Steffan. He estimates it took 45 minutes to an hour to extricate Gault. Traffic was also backed up, with the right lane closed.

