Two Former Nevada County Residents Granted Pardons

This year’s list of pardons by Governor Jerry Brown include two Nevada County cases. Brown granted 132 pardons this week, including Lynn Hannon, who was sentenced in 1983 for obtaining aid by fraud, perjury, and violation of the food stamp act. She served 45 days in jail and three years probation. Later that year, Terry Joseph Hunt was sentenced for perjury-cashing a stolen cashier’s check. He served 30 days in jail and three years probation. Hannon now lives in Arizona, while Hunt still lives in California. Everyone granted a pardon has served their sentence, completed a certificate of rehabilitation, and had to apply for the pardon. Pardons allow those individuals to restore firearms rights, and even serve on a jury or be considered for appointments at the county level.

–gf