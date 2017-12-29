< Back to All News

Two Former Nevada County Residents Granted Pardons

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 7:17 AM PST

This year’s list of pardons by Governor Jerry Brown include two Nevada County cases. Brown granted 132 pardons this week, including Lynn Hannon, who was sentenced in 1983 for obtaining aid by fraud, perjury, and violation of the food stamp act. She served 45 days in jail and three years probation. Later that year, Terry Joseph Hunt was sentenced for perjury-cashing a stolen cashier’s check. He served 30 days in jail and three years probation. Hannon now lives in Arizona, while Hunt still lives in California. Everyone granted a pardon has served their sentence, completed a certificate of rehabilitation, and had to apply for the pardon. Pardons allow those individuals to restore firearms rights, and even serve on a jury or be considered for appointments at the county level.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha