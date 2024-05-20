< Back to All News

Two Grass Valley Men Arrested For Attempted Murder

Posted: May. 20, 2024 2:58 PM PDT

Two Grass Valley men have been arrested on attempted murder charges. The charges also include robbery. That follows an incident that was reported on May 12th. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to an area hospital, after learning that a 19-year-old youth, also from Grass Valley, had been transported there with life-threatening injuries. He survived. It was determined that the victim had been assaulted at the home of one of the suspects, 20-year-old Gage Tolleson, on Brunswick Drive. Deputies say the attack appeared to be premeditated during which time the victim was also robbed of his cash and a cell phone. Also charged is 21-year-old Devin Wilde.

