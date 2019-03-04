Two Grass Valley Men Arrested For Break-Ins

Two Grass Valley men who were caught in the act of breaking into a local business have been arrested on several charges. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says his department responded to a burglar alarm at the industrial-style business, on Whispering Pines Lane, early Saturday morning…

The men were identified as 23-year-old Connor Giffin and 20-year-old Hunter Howe. Bates says officers found some tools and equipment that could be used for break-ins, including a fireman’s ax, hammers, and a bolt cutter. He says three to four buildings on the property had already been broken into. But he says catching the suspects when they did still kept the value of items taken from the business to less than five-hundred dollars, including snack foods and small tools. But he says a number of credit and ID cards were also seized…

Bates says charges against Giffin and Howe include felony second-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy. Giffin was also arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant.