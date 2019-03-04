< Back to All News

Two Grass Valley Men Arrested For Break-Ins

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 6:09 PM PST

Two Grass Valley men who were caught in the act of breaking into a local business have been arrested on several charges. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says his department responded to a burglar alarm at the industrial-style business, on Whispering Pines Lane, early Saturday morning…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

The men were identified as 23-year-old Connor Giffin and 20-year-old Hunter Howe. Bates says officers found some tools and equipment that could be used for break-ins, including a fireman’s ax, hammers, and a bolt cutter. He says three to four buildings on the property had already been broken into. But he says catching the suspects when they did still kept the value of items taken from the business to less than five-hundred dollars, including snack foods and small tools. But he says a number of credit and ID cards were also seized…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says charges against Giffin and Howe include felony second-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy. Giffin was also arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha