< Back to All News

Two Grass Valley Men Face Fresh Charges

Posted: Oct. 21, 2020 6:00 PM PDT


Two Grass Valley men on probation for prior criminal history in the town are now facing fresh charges. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says it started with a report of 31-year-old Ruben Bernal looking in three occupied vehicles in the parking lot separating the Gold Miner’s Inn and the Circle K station, Tuesday afternoon….

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

When officers returned, Blakemore says they found Bernal coming out of the back seat of a car owned by 34-year-old Johnathan Bancroft, whom, it was later learned, he was acquainted with. A probation search turned up small quantities of methamphetamine and one can of pepper spray, which is illegal for Bernal to possess. Some stolen items were also found in Bernal’s car, which was parked in the same lot. Blakemore says Bancroft was found inside a car owned by Bernal’s girlfriend, in the Union Square parking lot. Bancroft faces similar charges as Bernal…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Neither men claimed ownership of the pepper spray.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha