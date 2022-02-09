< Back to All News

Two Grass Valley Teens Stabbed One Dies

Posted: Feb. 9, 2022 3:35 PM PST

It’s now a murder investigation, after two Grass Valley teens, 15 and 18 years old, were stabbed in Camptonville on January 28th. And there was some initial jurisdictional confusion, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Crime Analyst Leslie Williams…

The initial contact between the victims and law enforcement was made somewhere along

Malachi passed away on Monday. The name of the 15-year-old is not being released, because of his age. Williams says there is no other information available at this time, including exactly where the stabbings occurred nor the circumstances or what sparked the altercation.

