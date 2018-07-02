Two Injuries After Solo Crash On Hwy 49

Two probable serious injuries, after another major solo vehicle crash in Nevada County Monday afternoon. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it was reported on Highway 49, north of the South Yuba River crossing, near Reader Ranch Road…

Tassone says that’s been an increasingly accident-prone stretch…

No other details about the accident were available. There were no specifics about the people injured in the pickup.