Two Injuries After Solo Crash On Hwy 49

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 5:56 PM PDT

Two probable serious injuries, after another major solo vehicle crash in Nevada County Monday afternoon. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it was reported on Highway 49, north of the South Yuba River crossing, near Reader Ranch Road…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says that’s been an increasingly accident-prone stretch…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

No other details about the accident were available. There were no specifics about the people injured in the pickup.

