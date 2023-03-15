< Back to All News

Two Injuries In Rollover Crash

Posted: Mar. 15, 2023 3:00 PM PDT

Two injuries, one serious, after a solo pickup truck accident in Nevada County late Wednesday morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 22-year-old Michael Barrett was driving on Scotts Valley Road, just east of Willow Valley Road, when he had a significant mechanical problem…

Bice says being buckled up would have help reduce the severity of Barrett’s injuries…

And Bice says that also helped with Barrett and his passenger being treated much more quickly. Barrett was flown to Sutter Roseville hospital, where his exact condition was not known. There were minor injuries to the passenger, a 17-year-old boy, whose name is not being released because of his age.

