Two Young People From Nevada Co Killed In Accident

Two people from Nevada County are dead, and two were injured, after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near the Nevada-Yuba County line late Wednesday morning. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder, 20-year-old Zsophia Lighstep, of Dobbins, was southbound, near Marysville Road, in Yuba County, south of Camptonville. A 17-year-old female driver from Grass Valley, in a Toyota Scion, was approaching in the northbound direction of the two-lane stretch…

Tassone says the driver of the Scion swerved into the opposite lane, to avoid being directly hit. But the two drivers still collided mostly head-on, with the Scion going about 20 feet down an embankment. The driver and two male passengers, 20 and 17 years old, were trapped inside…

Meanwhile, Tassone says Lighstep had minor injuries, while the 17-year-old female driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had moderate injuries. One of the two passengers was also not wearing a seatbelt. The names of the other people involved in the crash have not been released yet.