< Back to All News

Two Local Clinics Get Coronavirus Funding

Posted: Mar. 26, 2020 12:04 AM PDT

Two medical clinic groups in Nevada County are getting a coronavirus response funding boost from the federal government. Congressman Doug LaMalfa says over 923-thousand dollars has been released to nine health centers in his district. That includes Western Sierra Medical Clinic. CEO Scott McFarland says they’re getting 60-thousand dollars that can enhance prevention efforts…

click to listen to Scott McFarland

McFarland says the money can also provide more protective gear for patients and staff members who sometimes go out in the parking lot to help patients. Also, computers that will allow them to offer tele-health…

click to listen to Scott McFarland

Sierra Family Medical Clinic in North San Juan is also receiving funding, but the amount is not known. Efforts to reach the clinic were unsuccessful. A total of 100-million dollars in grants have been awarded to health centers nationwide.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha