Two Local Clinics Get Coronavirus Funding

Two medical clinic groups in Nevada County are getting a coronavirus response funding boost from the federal government. Congressman Doug LaMalfa says over 923-thousand dollars has been released to nine health centers in his district. That includes Western Sierra Medical Clinic. CEO Scott McFarland says they’re getting 60-thousand dollars that can enhance prevention efforts…

click to listen to Scott McFarland

McFarland says the money can also provide more protective gear for patients and staff members who sometimes go out in the parking lot to help patients. Also, computers that will allow them to offer tele-health…

click to listen to Scott McFarland

Sierra Family Medical Clinic in North San Juan is also receiving funding, but the amount is not known. Efforts to reach the clinic were unsuccessful. A total of 100-million dollars in grants have been awarded to health centers nationwide.