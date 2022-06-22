Two Major DUI Crashes In A Few Hours One Killed

Alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in two solo vehicle crashes that occurred a few hours apart late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. And there was one fatality. CHP Officer Jason Bice says in the first accident 47-year-old Jeannette Polino, of Colfax, was driving on Rough and Ready Highway at Ridge Road…

The passenger was 46-year-old Gregory Gulizia of Grass Valley. Polino had major injuries, including several fractures. Bice says she also faces likely DUI-related charges. Then, Bice says officers responded to a report of an ATV crash in nearby Sierra County. It was on Belle Street, just off Highway 49, in the Downieville area. The driver was a 56-year-old

The crash killed the man, who’s name wasn’t available. It also caused major injuries to a passenger, 35-year-old Megan McHugh, also from Downieville.