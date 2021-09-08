Two Major Injury Crashes Over Labor Day Weekend

Two major-injury accidents occurred in Nevada County within about an hour and a half of each other, at the start of the Labor Day weekend that we’ve just gotten details about. Both were on the Highway 20 corridor. The first, a head-on crash, was reported on a stretch east of Nevada City, near Missouri Bar Road. CHP Officer Mike Steele says both were Nevada City residents. 37-year-old Brandon Roberts was driving westbound, while 25-year-old Cheyenne Stewart was going eastbound…

Steele says both Roberts and Stewart were both last reported to be in “critical” condition. The second accident was reported on Highway 20, going up the steep grade near Penn Valley. Steele says it involved 32-year-old Freddi Gonzalez, of Sacramento, who driving a cement truck, and 28-year-old Nathaniel Winegar of Smartsville…

Steele says Gonzalez was uninjured, but Winegar had to be transported with very serious injuries. He says drugs and alcohol were not a factor in either collision.