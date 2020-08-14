< Back to All News

Two Major Injury Motorcycle Crashes This Week

Posted: Aug. 13, 2020 5:33 PM PDT

Two solo motorcycle crashes in Nevada County this week. The latest one happened late Thursday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 20-year-old Nicolas Addamo of Woodland was riding on Duggans Road, just south of Mathis Way, which is not far from the montessori school…

click to listen to Officer Steele

There was another major injury motorcycle accident late Tuesday afternoon on Lower Colfax Road near Laws Ranch Road. Steele says it’s not uncommon for more crashes to involve motorcyclists, with more out during the summer…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says it did not appear that Addamo was under the influence, but he was unlicensed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha