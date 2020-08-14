Two Major Injury Motorcycle Crashes This Week

Two solo motorcycle crashes in Nevada County this week. The latest one happened late Thursday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 20-year-old Nicolas Addamo of Woodland was riding on Duggans Road, just south of Mathis Way, which is not far from the montessori school…

There was another major injury motorcycle accident late Tuesday afternoon on Lower Colfax Road near Laws Ranch Road. Steele says it’s not uncommon for more crashes to involve motorcyclists, with more out during the summer…

Steele says it did not appear that Addamo was under the influence, but he was unlicensed.