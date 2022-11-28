Two Major Injury Thanksgiving Weekend Accidents

Two Thanksgiving weekend major-injury accidents remain under investigation in Nevada County. CHP Officer Jason Bice says one involved an ATV in the South County on Thanksgiving afternoon. He says it was being driven by an unidentified young male adult from Auburn, off Tierra Road, in the Garden Bar/Wolfe Road area. And a 10-year-old boy was a passenger, who is also from Auburn…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the boy had a severe leg injury and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment. He says neither occupants were wearing helmets. No DUI is suspected. Then, last Saturday morning, Bice says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49, also in the South County, near Little Deer Road, off Alta Sierra Drive…

click to listen to Officer Bice

That caused severe internal injuries to the motorcyclist, 56-year-old Mark Lorenz of Vacaville. Bice says there have been a number of accidents involving deers in the last week or so.