< Back to All News

Two Major Injury Thanksgiving Weekend Accidents

Posted: Nov. 28, 2022 3:57 PM PST

Two Thanksgiving weekend major-injury accidents remain under investigation in Nevada County. CHP Officer Jason Bice says one involved an ATV in the South County on Thanksgiving afternoon. He says it was being driven by an unidentified young male adult from Auburn, off Tierra Road, in the Garden Bar/Wolfe Road area. And a 10-year-old boy was a passenger, who is also from Auburn…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the boy had a severe leg injury and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment. He says neither occupants were wearing helmets. No DUI is suspected. Then, last Saturday morning, Bice says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49, also in the South County, near Little Deer Road, off Alta Sierra Drive…

click to listen to Officer Bice

That caused severe internal injuries to the motorcyclist, 56-year-old Mark Lorenz of Vacaville. Bice says there have been a number of accidents involving deers in the last week or so.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha