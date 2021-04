A two-vehicle accident on the Penn Valley grade of Highway 20 Monday morning…

CHP Officer Jason Bice says the 31-year-old driver struck the 85-year-old driver’s vehicle broadside. There were moderate injuries to both drivers…

There were no other passengers in either vehicle. The names of the drivers were not available. The eastbound lanes of Highway 20 were closed for around 30 to 45 minutes.