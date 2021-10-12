< Back to All News

Two Megan Dahle Bills Signed By Governor Newsom

Posted: Oct. 12, 2021 12:47 AM PDT

Governor Newsom recently highlighted his signing of a number of bills as his administration’s commitment to lifting up rural communities. That includes supporting access to key outdoor activities and major investments in agriculture. And two of the measures are sponsored by Nevada County’s Assembly representative, Megan Dahle. She says one bill establishes a county livestock pass program for ranchers…

Dahle says she hopes the other legislation will get more young people involved with hunting. She says it will require the California Department of Fish and Game to make sure there are two free hunting days a year…

Dahle says more licensed hunters will improve Fish and Game’s declining revenue stream for conservation efforts.

