Two Men Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit and Crash

Two arrests after a vehicle pursuit and crash in Nevada City. In a news release, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department says it started with a report of two suspicious men parked in a car near a home on Lake Vera-Purdon Road Wednesday evening. The reporting party was concerned about possible theft. The car was spotted later that evening being driven on Highway 49 near North Bloomfield Road. The driver, realizing he was being followed by a patrol car, then attempted to evade the detective. The pursuit ended with the driver crashing into the front yard of a home on Pittsburg Road. The two men then fled on foot and were soon after taken into custody. They were identified as 29-year-old Joel Davis and 27-year-old Austin Johnson. Due to their injuries from the collision they were transported to the hospital for treatment. The CHP was investigating the crash for hit and run and driving under the influence of narcotics. Detectives are also still investigating whether the men are associated with any recent thefts or attempted thefts in that area.