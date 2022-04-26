< Back to All News

Two Men Arrested For Attempted Rape

Posted: Apr. 26, 2022 4:39 PM PDT

Two Sacramento County men have been arrested for trying to sexually assault a woman in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it was reported early Sunday morning on Rollins View Drive, which is in the Peardale/Chicago Park area near Rollins Lake…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

49-year-old Sergey Stepanov, from Rio Linda, and 42-year-old Tudor Stefanco, from Rancho Cordova, both face felony charges of kidnapping to commit rape and false imprisonment…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the victim met the suspects at a community fire pit that night. He says she declined medical attention.

