Two Men Facing Very Different Drug Charges

Two people were hit with notable drug charges on the same day in Nevada County. County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says they do periodic aerial searches of large marijuana grows on government parcels. And that led to the discovery, Thursday, of over one-thousand plants on private property on China Court near Penn Valley…

Bringolf says the new state law legalizing recreational marijuana use has also reduced the charge for large grows to a misdemeanor. The name of the homeowner was not available. Meanwhile, Bringolf says an unrelated probation search was being conducted at a home in the Chicago Park area on Panorama Drive, where a butane honey oil lab was busted…

Bringolf says 30-year-old Jeffrey Patrick of Grass Valley was arrested on a felony charge of manufacturing a controlled substance, along with two misdemeanor possession charges.