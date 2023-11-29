2-Million-Dollar Ladder Truck For Grass Valley

Grass Valley is getting a new fire department ladder truck. But the truck, which will be custom-built for the town, isn’t expected to be delivered for another three years. So the City Council has approved moving forward with a purchase agreement that will lock in the price, at two-point-15-million dollars, and keep it from going up another 106-thousand dollars during this time. Funding comes from Measure E. Fire Chief Mark Buttron told the Council it’ll greatly improve the Department’s abilities, over the current ladder truck, for dealing with multi-story fires and rescue operations. He pointed out, through photo demonstrations, that not all roofs are accessible with ground ladders…

Buttron said the current ladder truck is now 14 years old and has had its limitations, as a demonstration truck purchase for 750-thousand dollars…

Buttron says the new ladder truck will last around 20 years. Meanwhile, the department is still waiting on the delivery of a new non-ladder truck. It was purchased in 2021 and isn’t expected to arrive until next spring.