Two More Coronavirus Deaths Here

Posted: Aug. 25, 2020 5:35 PM PDT

After there was only one coronavirus death in Nevada County for nearly five months, more deaths are being reported for the third straight week. The latest two deaths are also linked to an assisted living facility, just like the one last week, according to county health officials. Both are also from the western part of the county, which includes the Grass Valley-Nevada City area. Only the first death was in the eastern county, which includes Truckee. Meanwhile, total infections went up by only one, from the day before, at 424. But the number of active cases has dropped by seven, to 62.

