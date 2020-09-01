Two More Counterprotesters Have Been Charged

More details regarding two more counterprotesters charged in last month’s Black Lives Matter Rally in Nevada City. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says only a misdemeanor battery charge was filed against Randy Matheson, for allegedly striking a BLM participant…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Meanwhile, Joseph Alves is also facing the same charge for confronting a BLM protester and forcibly ripping a sign away. Both are from the local area. Walsh says he’s not sure any more people will be facing prosecution…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Jimmy Smith is facing felony charges of assault and robbery for what was considered a more violent attack on a BLM demonstrator, where he was seen, on cell phone footage, body slamming a demonstrator and taking that person’s cell phone away. Walsh did say that it’s doubtful, at this point, whether any BLM member will be charged. Matheson and Alves have been notified of their charges, by mail, along with a court date.