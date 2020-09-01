< Back to All News

Two More Counterprotesters Have Been Charged

Posted: Sep. 1, 2020 12:53 AM PDT

More details regarding two more counterprotesters charged in last month’s Black Lives Matter Rally in Nevada City. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says only a misdemeanor battery charge was filed against Randy Matheson, for allegedly striking a BLM participant…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Meanwhile, Joseph Alves is also facing the same charge for confronting a BLM protester and forcibly ripping a sign away. Both are from the local area. Walsh says he’s not sure any more people will be facing prosecution…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Jimmy Smith is facing felony charges of assault and robbery for what was considered a more violent attack on a BLM demonstrator, where he was seen, on cell phone footage, body slamming a demonstrator and taking that person’s cell phone away. Walsh did say that it’s doubtful, at this point, whether any BLM member will be charged. Matheson and Alves have been notified of their charges, by mail, along with a court date.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha