Two More Guilty Pleas In Home Invasion Robbery

Posted: Jan. 31, 2020 5:51 PM PST

The two remaining suspects in a home invasion robbery that occurred in Grass Valley in late 2018 have also pleaded guilty. The District Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Leroy Scott, of New York City, has pleaded to robbery with a gun enhancement, with a stipulated nine-year prison sentence. 31-year-old Brandon Mapp, of Antelope, has pleaded to robbery with a six-year stipulated prison sentence. On January 27th, plea agreements were reached for the other two suspects, 39-year-old Alton Edmondson, of Grayson, Georgia, and 38-year-old Giovanne Morrison, from Roseville. The four men reportedly tied up two people at a home on Pleasant Street and robbed them of 97 pounds of marijuana.

