Two More Guilty Pleas In Robbery Pursuit Case

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 6:37 PM PST

The one-year legal saga of three Bay Area men accused of robbing a Grass Valley store and then leading law enforcement on a multi-county vehicle pursuit has ended. Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the two remaining suspects, Joseph and James Sandoval, who are brothers, have joined the third suspect in pleading guilty. He says James Sandoval has pleaded to one felony charge of armed robbery…

Wilson says Joseph Sandoval has pleaded guilty to two felony charges…

Last month, the third suspect, Anthony Vicente, pleaded guilty. All three men also have ties to the Sacramento area.

