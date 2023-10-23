Two More Megan Dahle Bills Are Now Law

Two more bills have been signed into law, by Governor Newsom, that were sponsored by Nevada County’s Assembly representative. Megan Dahle says one measure will increase the availability and affordability of suspected child abuse and neglect medical examinations…

Dahle says the need for such legislation is evident, given the staggering number of substantiated maltreatment cases in California, with nearly 60-thousand cases in 2021 alone…

Also signed into law was legislation that Dahle says will help reduce the school nurse shortage. She says it offers school districts the option to employ LVN’s, supervised by credentialed school nurses, when credentialed ones aren’t available. She says the existing shortage poses a significant challenge to ensuring comprehensive healthcare for students.