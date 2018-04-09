< Back to All News

Two Motorcyclists Injured In Penn Valley Accident

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 5:21 PM PDT

A major accident in Penn Valley during the noon hour Monday has injured two motorcyclists. CHP Officer Mark Morrison says 75-year-old Gary Schleigh, of Lincoln, was travelling on Spenceville Road approaching Southridge Drive. That’s where 53-year-old Thomas Frantz, of Penn Valley, had pulled up at some mailboxes…

Morrison says Frantz was struck, broadside by Schleigh….

Morrison says Frantz had minor to moderate injuries.

