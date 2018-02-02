< Back to All News

Two Nevada City Men Injured In Fwy Crash

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 2:45 PM PST

Two Nevada City men were seriously injured, following a solo vehicle crash on the Golden Center Freeway late Friday morning. CHP Officer Ryan Duplissey says 65-year-old Hamar  Ashley was driving southbound in Grass Valley, with his 69-year-old passenger, Billy Shawn…

click to listen to Officer Duplissey

Duplissey says Ashley was wearing a seat belt, but Shawn was not…

click to listen to Officer Duplissey

Duplissey says it’s not known, at this time, if Ashley was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or otherwise impaired.

