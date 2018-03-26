< Back to All News

Two Nevada Union Students Killed in Valley Crash

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

It’s supposed to be a fun time for high school students, with spring break getting underway today, but news came in late yesterday afternoon that two Nevada Union high school students were killed and one was injured in a car crash on Interstate 5 in Merced County. According to reports a drunk driver crossed over the median near Santa Nella, and struck a car driven by Tyler Nielsen. Nielsen died at the scene. His passenger, Justin Gardner, was air lifted to a Modesto hospital where he later died. A third student was hospitalized and is expected to recover. Nielsen was a senior, Gardner was a sophomore.

